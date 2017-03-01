Healthier cereal hits New York City schools -- will it catch on?
The New York City public school system has quietly replaced breakfast cereals made by the Kellogg Co., the titan whose name is virtually synonymous with cereal, with those from a small California upstart called Back to the Roots. The switch, which follows a student taste test that began last spring, adds menu options that are lower in sugar and sodium and higher in whole grains.
