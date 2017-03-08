Grain holds wild promise

Read more: Journal Gazette

MINNEAPOLIS A sweet, nutty-tasting new grain called Kernza is getting a big boost from food giant General Mills, which is intrigued by the potentially big environmental benefits of the drought-resistant crop with long roots that doesn't need to be replanted every year.

