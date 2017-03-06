General Mills boosts eco-friendly grain Kernza
In this undated photo provided by The Land Institute of Salina, Kan., strands of intermediate wheatgrass, trademarked as Kernza, grow on a 72-acre plot owned by The Land Institute. On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, General Mills announced partnerships with The Land Institute and the University of Minnesota to help commercialize Kernza, a wild relative of wheat, and to incorporate the grain into cereals and snacks under its Cascadian Farm organic brand.
