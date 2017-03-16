Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu Sells 4,953 Shares
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 4,953 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $286,035.75.
