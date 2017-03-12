Fred Alger Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Co
Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Co by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 961,315 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,069,076 shares during the period.
