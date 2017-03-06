Fifth Third Bancorp Has $120,000 Position in Andersons Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp held its stake in shares of Andersons Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC