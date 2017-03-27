FASB Proposal Looks to Trim 'Hedge Accounting' Requirements
The Financial Accounting Standards Board is putting the finishing touches on new rules governing how companies report their hedging activities, such as using futures and options to insulate profits from currency or interest-rate swings. Current rules allow companies to delay recording the economic impact of a hedge on their income statement until the same period as the transaction involved is completed.
