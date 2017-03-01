Farm work a far cry for Omanis, government jobs still favoured

Almost 90 per cent of all the produce grown in Jabel Akdhar is organic and free of pesticides, but without government approval to label the produce as such, they cannot market the produce as organic. Almost 90 per cent of all the produce grown in Jabel Akdhar is organic and free of pesticides, but without government approval to label the produce as such, they cannot market the produce as organic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.