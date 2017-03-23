Claudia's Law moves closer
Claudia's Law was designed to create a new legal status of guardian of the property and affairs of anyone missing for more than 90 days, enabling families of missing people to manage their loved ones' affairs. It has now been passed by the House of Commons after a third reading and goes to the House of Lords on its way to becoming legislation.
