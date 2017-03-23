Claudia's law moves a step closer

Claudia's Law is designed to create a new legal status of guardian of the property and affairs of anyone missing for more than 90 days, enabling families of missing people to manage their loved ones' affairs. Ryedale MP Kevin Hollinrake, who introduced the bill, said: "I am so pleased that this bill has been so well supported.

