Chobani hires Nestle executive as COO

Chobani Inc. is shaking up its top ranks, bringing in a Nestle SA veteran to be its second highest executive and adding traditional industry experience to the fast growing Greek-yogurt brand. Tim Brown, most recently chief executive of Nestle Waters North America after nearly 30 years at the Swiss food titan, will join Chobani as president and chief operating officer later this month, according to Chobani's founder and Chief Executive Hamdi Ulukaya.

