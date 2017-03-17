Cheerios Gives Away 1.5 Billion Wildflower Seeds in 'Save the Bees' Promotion

In March 2017, General Mills Inc. handed out more than a billion wildflower seeds in a promotion aimed at fighting the decimation of bee populations in North America. A pledge by Honey Nut Cheerios manufacturer General Mills Inc. to give away 100 million wildflower seeds to address the problem of declining bee populations in North America was so well received by the public that the program ended up distributing more than a billion free seeds in seven days, a spokesman for the company has reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Urban Legends.