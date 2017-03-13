Cadiz Inc. to Present at 29th Annual ROTH Investor Conference
Cadiz Inc. , a California land and water resources development company, announced today that Scott Slater, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 29th Annual ROTH Investor Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 4:00 pm PT. The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings at the conference that day.
