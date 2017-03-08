Bunge, Partners To Expand Distribution Of Algae-Based Feed Ingredient

BASED FEED INGREDIENT Mar. 10, 2017 Source: joint company news release TerraVia , Bunge Limited and BioMar Group today announced the expansion of their distribution agreement for AlgaPrime DHA - a native, whole algae specialty feed ingredient high in omega-3 DHA - making the product commercially available at scale to salmon farmers and other participants in the aquaculture industry. Building on successful joint aquaculture feed trials in 2016, over the past six months BioMar has significantly increased deliveries of commercial feed containing AlgaPrime DHA to leading salmon farmers.

