BILL INTRODUCED IN CONGRESS TO SECURE U.S.' AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY FROM AGROTERRORISM ATTACKS Mar. 20, 2017 by David Young, Member of Congress : When I took the oath of office, I swore to protect and defend not just the Constitution of the United States but my fellow Iowans. In 2015, the avian influenza outbreak wiped out millions of layer hens, turkeys, and backyard flocks in Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.