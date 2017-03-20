Bassist Derrick Anderson (The Bangles...

Bassist Derrick Anderson (The Bangles) Announces Debut Solo Album

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bass Player

Before touring with Dave Davies and becoming bassist for the Bangles in 2008, Derrick Anderson romped throughout Los Angeles from 1995-2004 flashing an energized, cheeky brand of pop/rock. But finally, it's time for Derrick to arrive as a solo artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC