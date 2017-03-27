Agribusiness and Food Companies Join ...

Agribusiness and Food Companies Join Forces to Address Hunger and Nutrition Crisis in East Africa

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CSRwire.com

In a first-ever collaboration on emergency hunger relief, leading global agribusiness and food companies Cargill, Bunge, ADM and Louis Dreyfus Company are partnering to prevent famine and contain the spread of hunger in East Africa. The companies will contribute a combined $525,000 to help the World Food Programme - the world's leading humanitarian agency fighting global hunger - reach tens of thousands of families in East Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSRwire.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far... 12 min Righty01 28
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16) Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,875,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC