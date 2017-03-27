Agribusiness and Food Companies Join Forces to Address Hunger and Nutrition Crisis in East Africa

In a first-ever collaboration on emergency hunger relief, leading global agribusiness and food companies Cargill, Bunge, ADM and Louis Dreyfus Company are partnering to prevent famine and contain the spread of hunger in East Africa. The companies will contribute a combined $525,000 to help the World Food Programme - the world's leading humanitarian agency fighting global hunger - reach tens of thousands of families in East Africa.

