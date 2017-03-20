ADM to ramp up feed production with new production lines across China
Two new feed production lines will bolster Archer Daniels Midland's China footprint at a time when demand for protein is growing rapidly. The agriculture major will continue to expand its animal nutrition supply chain in China with a new feed-premix facility in Hunan province, and the addition of aquaculture feed production lines at an existing complex in Jiangsu Province.
