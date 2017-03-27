ADM to expand sweetener and starch footprint in Western Europe

March 27 - Archer Daniels Midland Company announced today that it has been granted exclusivity in relation to the proposed purchase of Chamtor, a French producer of wheat-based sweeteners and starches. "After adding to our sweetener and starch capabilities in Eastern Europe, we are continuing to execute our strategy by expanding in Western Europe," said Pierre Duprat, president, ADM Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 95Q.