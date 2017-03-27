ADM ramps up sweetener investment with French acquisition
Agri-food giant Archer Daniels Midland will continue its investment into sweeteners and starch production in Europe with the planned acquisition of French wheat processing plant Chamtor. Founded in 1992 by farming partners, Chamtor produces glucose, starch and proteins from regionally-sourced wheat in Reims, France and is currently owned by Vivescia Industries.
