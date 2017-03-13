ADM expands global feed footprint with new facility

Archer Daniels Midland Company continues to expand its Animal Nutrition footprint in China with the construction of a new feed-premix facility in Xiangtan, in the Hunan Province of central China, and the addition of aquaculture feed production lines at its existing Nanjing complex in Jiangsu Province, eastern China. "One of the main pillars of our strategy to increase shareholder value is enhancing our footprint in areas of growing demand," said Brent Fenton, president, ADM Animal Nutrition.

