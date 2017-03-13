ADM expands global feed footprint with new facility
Archer Daniels Midland Company continues to expand its Animal Nutrition footprint in China with the construction of a new feed-premix facility in Xiangtan, in the Hunan Province of central China, and the addition of aquaculture feed production lines at its existing Nanjing complex in Jiangsu Province, eastern China. "One of the main pillars of our strategy to increase shareholder value is enhancing our footprint in areas of growing demand," said Brent Fenton, president, ADM Animal Nutrition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC