23 hospitalized after chemical leak at Kellogg headquarters
Twenty-three people were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a refrigerant leak at the Kellogg Company headquarters in Battle Creek. Calhoun County Dispatch told 24 Hour News 8 that crews were called around 10:40 a.m. to the company's headquarters, located at 1 Kellogg Square, for a suspected Freon leak.
