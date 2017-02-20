What Democracy Looks Like: Packed Tow...

What Democracy Looks Like: Packed Town Halls and Demands to Be Heard

Read more: Common Dreams

Recess resistance rolled on this weekend, with people packing town hall meetings across the country and constituents increasing the pressure on lawmakers who won't commit to facing voters head-on. Roughly 800 people attended Rep. Karen Bass' town hall meeting in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, raising concerns about the Affordable Care Act, immigration, and President Donald Trump's right-wing agenda.

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
Chicago, IL

