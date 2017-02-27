Western Agribusiness In Ivory Coast Cocoa
Approximately half of the world's cocoa comes from the Ivory Coast and Ghana with the Ivory Coast supplying more than a third on its own. We've written extensively on the background of Ivory Coast politics, the ouster of Laurent Gbagbo and what Alassane Ouattara means not only to the country but also the global cocoa market.
