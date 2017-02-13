Wesfarmers names Rob Scott to replace CEO Richard Goyder
Rob Scott has been named the new Wesfarmers managing director to succeed Richard Goyder, who will step down from the role towards the end of this year. Mr Scott, who is currently head of Wesfarmers' industrials division, will become deputy chief executive immediately before joining the board as managing director after the company's annual meeting in November.
