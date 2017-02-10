Wanted: Homes to grow old in
Ideas for building and remodeling a home in a way that's environmentally sustainable and comfortable for a wide variety of people. When her husband's health declined, Marian Anderson knew they needed to move out of their house in the Lincoln neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC