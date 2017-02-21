Trump talks taxes, jobs with CEOs

President Donald Trump spoke as Juan Luciano, left, CEO of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.; Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser; Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck, and Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields, right, looked on Thursday at the White House. - President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised to bring jobs back to the United States, turned to manufacturing executives Thursday to help him develop measures to do just that, giving powerful business leaders a potentially influential hand in shaping his still-evolving economic policies.

