Trump talks taxes, jobs with CEOs
President Donald Trump spoke as Juan Luciano, left, CEO of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.; Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser; Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck, and Ford Motor CEO Mark Fields, right, looked on Thursday at the White House. - President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly promised to bring jobs back to the United States, turned to manufacturing executives Thursday to help him develop measures to do just that, giving powerful business leaders a potentially influential hand in shaping his still-evolving economic policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC