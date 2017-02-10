Tony Yanow Just Bought a Big New Property Right on LA's New Restaurant Row
There's life again at the corner of Sixth and La Brea, across the street from the redone La Brea Bakery and just steps from Republique in what has quickly become Los Angeles' new restaurant row. Paperwork is now up at the long-dormant build-out, and it points to none other than Tony Yanow and the Artisanal Brewers Collective .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC