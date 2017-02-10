Tony Yanow Just Bought a Big New Property Right on LA's New Restaurant Row

There's life again at the corner of Sixth and La Brea, across the street from the redone La Brea Bakery and just steps from Republique in what has quickly become Los Angeles' new restaurant row. Paperwork is now up at the long-dormant build-out, and it points to none other than Tony Yanow and the Artisanal Brewers Collective .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.