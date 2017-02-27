Three senior ADM grain traders leave China team - sources
Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices. Shen Ben and Wang Shaojun, who traded soymeal, left the company's Shanghai office last week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
