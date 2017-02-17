The Andersons expects better 2017 wit...

The Andersons expects better 2017 with focus on operating efficiency

Read more: World-Grain

MAUMEE, OHIO, U.S. While 2016 presented significant challenges, the Andersons addressed underperforming areas of the business, putting it in position for an improved 2017, said Pat Bowe, chief executive officer, in an earnings call with analysts. "As we look forward to our 2017 year, we expect our overall company results to improve significantly over those of 2016," he said.

