Teamsters will fight Kellogg's job-ki...

Teamsters will fight Kellogg's job-killing plan

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The following is a statement by Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa: 'On February 8, The Kellogg Company announced its short-sighted plan to eliminate their U.S. snacks direct store delivery system across the country which will destroy nearly 1,200 good, Teamster jobs in key markets across the country. It is an outrage for Kellogg's - an iconic American company - to turn its back on working families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC