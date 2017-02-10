Teamsters' President Jim Hoffa: Kellogg'sHas Turned Its Back on Working Families

Jim Hoffa, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, says his organization will "fight" Kellogg's decision to shift from direct delivery of its foods to stores, a move that will result in the firing of more than 1,100 full-time workers at Kellogg's facilities across the country. "On February 8, The Kellogg Company announced its short-sighted plan to eliminate their U.S. snacks direct store delivery system across the country which will destroy nearly 1,200 good, Teamster jobs in key markets across the country," Hoffa said in press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.