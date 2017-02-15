Target hemorrhages sales in painful t...

Target hemorrhages sales in painful transition to compete with H&M, Zara

1 hr ago

Target has continued to hemorrhage customers and revenue as the discount department store tries to reinvent itself as a low-cost rival to fast-fashion giants such as H&M and Zara. The chain's same-store sales fell 18 per cent in the six months to December 31, owner Wesfarmers revealed on Wednesday, while earnings after tax plunged 78 per cent to $16 million - a $58 million drop.

