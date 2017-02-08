Sulphur couple arrested for construction theft
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Sulphur couple and accused them of stealing more than $200,000 A year ago, deputies received a complaint about their construction company, Powerhouse Commercial Construction. The company is owned by Ernest Anderson, 50, and Marianne Anderson, 57, both of Sulphur.
