Southwest Agriculture Summit to focus on water, workforce issues

This year's Southwest Agriculture Summit will focus on two issues of major concern to the industry: water to grow crops and the workforce needed to produce, market and deliver those crops to consumers' tables. Now in its 11th year, the summit will be held Feb. 22-23 at Arizona Western College featuring keynote speakers, educational seminars, field demonstrations, exhibitor booths, networking, golfing and social events.

