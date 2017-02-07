Sources: Forcepoint Sees Layoffs, Departure Of Head Of Sales As It...

Forcepoint has undergone a significant reorganization designed to reposition the company's sales force and its portfolio around high-growth technology areas, including web security, DLP and insider threat prevention, sources told CRN. Sources close to the Austin, Texas-based company said the reorganization included layoffs over the past month, particularly around the company's regional sales teams as it moves to a model more focused on inside sales reps based in Texas.

