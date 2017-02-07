Sources: Forcepoint Sees Layoffs, Departure Of Head Of Sales As It...
Forcepoint has undergone a significant reorganization designed to reposition the company's sales force and its portfolio around high-growth technology areas, including web security, DLP and insider threat prevention, sources told CRN. Sources close to the Austin, Texas-based company said the reorganization included layoffs over the past month, particularly around the company's regional sales teams as it moves to a model more focused on inside sales reps based in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC