Planning underway for first solar eclipse visible in St. Louis s
To view the total eclipse, you might want to plan ahead for a day off work to travel to southwestern Kentucky or central Tennessee, where the total eclipse will be viewable. For this first time in 38 years, parts of the USA will go totally dark during the middle of the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC