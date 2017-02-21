MISSING: York chef Claudia Lawrence
A BILL to help families of missing people deal with the affairs of their loved ones has moved another step closer to law. The changes, labelled Claudia's Law, were proposed in March 2015 and supported by Peter Lawrence - father of missing Claudia Lawrence - and the Missing People charity.
