Kim Stevenson's exit from Intel hints at problems in the PC business

18 hrs ago

Kim Stevenson, who served as the second-in-command at Intel's PC chip division, has left the company after just six months in her new role. Stevenson tweeted last week that she had left the company after serving more than seven years at Intel, and she would move "on to new adventures."

