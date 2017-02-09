Kellogg to switch delivery model for U.S. snacks unit to cut costs

Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it would stop distributing its U.S. snacks business's products directly to stores and instead switch to its more widely used warehouse model in order to cut costs. The U.S. snacks business, which includes Cheez-It crackers, Pringles chips, Special K cereal bars and Keebler cookies, accounted for about 25 percent of Kellogg's total sales in the third quarter ended Oct. 1. The business reported sales declines in 2014 and 2015 and the first two quarters of 2016, before posting flat sales in the third, led by core brands such as Cheez-It and Pringles.

