Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts to Build Farmer Stock Warehouse in

Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts, a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Company , today announced that it is investing in the construction of a new warehouse and receiving area at its shelling facility in Headland, Alabama. "Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts is already one of the world's premier handlers and processors of peanuts, and we are committed to taking action to remain the first choice for customers," said Greg Mills, president of Golden Peanut and Tree Nuts.

