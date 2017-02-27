German delegation explores Israeli agriculture industry
The delegation was hosted by the Israeli Export Institute and was intended to be a networking event with Israeli companies. A high-ranked delegation initiated by the German Ministry of Food and Agriculture and BVEO, the Fruit and Vegetables Association of Germany, is visiting Israel to explore the Israeli agriculture industry and initiate various collaborations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC