General Mills May Be Vulnerable to Ac...

General Mills May Be Vulnerable to Activist Funds

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: TheStreet.com

Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills, the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills , the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? It's a real possibility especially given that Mondelez International could be looking to make a big acquisition in the wake of its unrequited $23 billion bid for chocolatier Hershey last year. Consider that a wolf pack of activists own large minority stakes in branded snack and confectionery products company Mondelez, including embattled activist investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management , Trian 's Nelson Peltz and Jana Partners Barry Rosenstein.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Agriculture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts Dec '16 Concerned citizen 1
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
News Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... Sep '16 Tembec 1
Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... Aug '16 joannabox 1
What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... Aug '16 joannabox 1
How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... Aug '16 joannabox 1
See all Agriculture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Agriculture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,531,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC