General Mills May Be Vulnerable to Activist Funds
Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills, the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? Could an activist hedge fund drive General Mills , the maker of Yoplait yogurt and Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls, to put itself up for sale? It's a real possibility especially given that Mondelez International could be looking to make a big acquisition in the wake of its unrequited $23 billion bid for chocolatier Hershey last year. Consider that a wolf pack of activists own large minority stakes in branded snack and confectionery products company Mondelez, including embattled activist investor Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital Management , Trian 's Nelson Peltz and Jana Partners Barry Rosenstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con...
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC