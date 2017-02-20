Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. will be posting its Q416 quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Fresh Del Monte Produce to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter.
