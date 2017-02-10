Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence From Imperva, Unveils New Strategy

Forcepoint launched into the market in January 2016, formed through the merger of a division of Raytheon, Websense and the McAfee Next-Generation Firewall and McAfee Firewall Enterprise businesses from Intel Security . Now, a year later, the company is reorganizing and rolling out a new strategy that Moynahan said leverages its military background and brings an entirely new approach to how to protect a businesses' critical information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.