Flowers Foods Coasts Ahead, Disappointing Investors
Yet the truly novel thing about Flowers is how it has done such a good job of building up a national presence in an industry that is typically dominated by local competition. Coming into Monday's fourth-quarter financial report, Flowers investors were hoping to see at least some growth in sales and earnings, but the bakery company wasn't able to deliver the pace of expansion that most shareholders really want to see.
