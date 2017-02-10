First Person: The Andersons much more than a store for many people Updated Feb 4, 2017 at

It's a place folks go when planting flowers in the spring, prepping for a barbecue or stocking up on anything from dog food to adult beverages. When I moved to the Northwest Side in the 1990s after graduating from Otterbein University, I had what I suspect is a very typical first experience at the Andersons, which seems to carry just about everything. I regularly frequented the Andersons during the 13 years that I lived nearby, but my stops dwindled after I moved closer to Downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.