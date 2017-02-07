European Commission launches public consultation on Common Agricultural Policy

The EU commissioner for agriculture has called for all stakeholders in the European food and agriculture industry, and the public, to collaborate on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy Speaking in Brussels, commissioner for agriculture and rural development Phil Hogan announced the start of a new phase of reforms and modernisation for the CAP. This will begin with a three month public consultation period to determine the interests and opinions of all parts of the sector in order to create new, workable reform goals for the post-2020 period.

