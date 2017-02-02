Dole and Homeland Stores Donate Salad...

Dole and Homeland Stores Donate Salad Bars to Two Oklahoma City Public Schools

What is the main obstacle to getting kids to eat healthier? Research suggests that it might be simply a lack of healthy options. A new salad bar was donated by Dole Food Company and Homeland Stores to two public schools in Oklahoma City.

