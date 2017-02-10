Cypress Capital Management Llc Buys E.I. du Pont de Nemours, BB&T, Agrium, Sells SPDR ...

Cypress Capital Management Llc Buys E...

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management Llc buys E.I. du Pont de Nemours, BB&T, Agrium, Federated Investors, Flowers Foods, Vanguard Information Tech ETF - DNQ, PepsiCo, Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial, sells SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals, PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1, W.P. Carey, SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management Llc. As of 2016-12-31, Cypress Capital Management Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $380 million.

